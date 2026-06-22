Keeping the Waterways Moving: Meet the homegrown Lockport Lockmaster

Photo By Emily Helton | Brandon Strickland, a native of Lockport, and now the Lockport Lockmaster, served in...... read more read more Photo By Emily Helton | Brandon Strickland, a native of Lockport, and now the Lockport Lockmaster, served in the U.S. Army for 6 years before working for USACE. He is pictured here on the right serving with other 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers in 2003. see less | View Image Page

Growing up in a house just outside the gates of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) facility in Lockport, Illinois, Brandon Strickland never imagined that one day he would return to his childhood neighborhood and become the Lockmaster at Lockport Lock and Dam.



Strickland's connection to public service began early. His father served as a Combat Engineer in the National Guard, and Brandon often accompanied him to work during training events, an experience that inspired his own military career.



In 2000, Strickland joined the U.S. Army through the Delayed Entry Program. After graduating from Lockport Township High School in 2001, he entered active duty as an Infantryman (11B) assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.



At the time, he expected the military to become his lifelong profession.



During his four years with the 82nd Airborne Division, Strickland deployed three times—twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq. During his deployment to Iraq, he was wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. Following this assignment, he served as a recruiter for the Milwaukee Recruiting Battalion in Wisconsin for two years.



After completing recruiter duty, Strickland and his family decided to return to Lockport to be closer to relatives.



"Having lived here for much of my life, I would say my favorite thing is the small-town atmosphere," Strickland said. "The City of Lockport has grown quite a bit since I was young, but it still has that small-town vibe."



Transitioning from military service to civilian life took some adjustment. After leaving the Army, Strickland worked for the Plainfield Township Park District and later as a laborer for a construction company installing sewer and water services.



His path to USACE began in 2009 through an unexpected connection.



While serving with the 82nd Airborne Division, Strickland became friends with a fellow Soldier who had graduated from Lockport Township High School two years ahead of him. Although they had never met while attending school, their military service brought them together. After leaving the Army, his friend took a position at Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet and later informed Strickland of an opening at Lockport Lock and Dam.



The opportunity ultimately led Strickland back to the neighborhood where he grew up.



As both a Lockport native and the facility's Lockmaster, Strickland is often surprised by how many residents are unaware that the lock exists, let alone its crucial function.



"Trying to explain the amount of cargo and the variety of commodities that move through these facilities can be eye-opening for people who aren't familiar with locks," Strickland said.



Opened in 1933, Lockport Lock & Dam is a unit of the Inland Waterway Navigation System and is one of eight such facilities between Chicago and Versailles, Illinois. The lock is 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. Its maximum water level change (lift) is 39 feet with gates over 60 feet tall, the tallest on the Illinois Waterway system.



Strickland's dedication to managing this massive asset has not gone unnoticed. Last year Chicago District Commander Colonel Kenneth Rockwell awarded him the Steel Order of the de Fleury Medal—the highest award for professional excellence within the Army Engineer Regiment. True to his leadership style, Strickland credited his crew, noting that a big part of the job is "overcoming challenges together with my team to accomplish our mission."



Keeping a historic landmark running smoothly requires constant vigilance. This past spring, during a scheduled maintenance closure, the Chicago District teamed up with the Rock Island District's Floating Plant crew to execute major repairs. Crews replaced pintle socket components on the downstream miter gates, repaired several gate cracks, and installed new quoin blocks, miter blocks, and strut arms. Additionally, teams installed new concrete pads for the gate pedestals to reduce strain on the mechanical systems, while updating the gate machinery buildings with significant electrical upgrades.



Strickland finds the work both rewarding and challenging. As a Lock Operator, shift work, harsh weather conditions, and time away from family can be difficult, but he believes the job offers unique opportunities for those willing to learn.



"A position as a lock and dam operator can be exciting for someone who is a self-starter," Strickland said. "If you're eager to learn trade skills—or already possess them—a position at a lock and dam may be a perfect fit. We do so much more than simply lock vessels through."



Because he prefers working outdoors, Strickland shares responsibilities with the Assistant Lockmaster, balancing administrative duties with maintenance projects throughout the site. He enjoys collaborating with his team and values the diverse skills and expertise each employee brings to the job.



"I enjoy the projects we do here at the site," Strickland said. "We've completed many different projects over the years, and there are still plenty more ahead. Every day brings something different. We might be replacing concrete one day and upgrading electrical or hydraulic components the next."

That variety is one of the aspects of the job he appreciates most.



"That's what I like about this job," Strickland said. "You can be doing something different every day. The only thing that stays the same is coffee in the morning."