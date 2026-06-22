Brandon Strickland, the Lockport Lockmaster, is refueling the generator after storms in the area threatened electric service.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9765814
|VIRIN:
|260611-O-JV047-5275
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lockport Lockmaster refuels generator after storms in the area [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keeping the Waterways Moving: Meet the homegrown Lockport Lockmaster
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