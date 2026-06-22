Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:35 Photo ID: 9765814 VIRIN: 260611-O-JV047-5275 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.44 MB Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US

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This work, Lockport Lockmaster refuels generator after storms in the area [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.