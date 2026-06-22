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    Lockport Lockmaster sits in his office at Lockport Lock during interview [Image 3 of 4]

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    Lockport Lockmaster sits in his office at Lockport Lock during interview

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Brandon Strickland discusses his military service and how he ended up as the Lockport Lockmaster in his own hometown.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9765827
    VIRIN: 260611-O-JV047-7061
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lockport Lockmaster sits in his office at Lockport Lock during interview [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lockport
    Lockmaster
    Chicago District
    USACE
    Lockport Lock & Dam

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