Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:35 Photo ID: 9765827 VIRIN: 260611-O-JV047-7061 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.78 MB Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lockport Lockmaster sits in his office at Lockport Lock during interview [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.