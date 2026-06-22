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    Lockport Lockmaster Brandon Strickland serves in Fallujah, Iraq 2003 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Lockport Lockmaster Brandon Strickland serves in Fallujah, Iraq 2003

    FALLUJAH, IRAQ

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Brandon Strickland, a native of Lockport, and now the Lockport Lockmaster, served in the U.S. Army for 6 years before working for USACE. He is pictured here on the right serving with other 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers in 2003.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:35
    Photo ID: 9765801
    VIRIN: 260622-O-JV047-9679
    Resolution: 540x540
    Size: 113.02 KB
    Location: FALLUJAH, IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lockport Lockmaster Brandon Strickland serves in Fallujah, Iraq 2003 [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lockport Lockmaster Brandon Strickland serves in Fallujah, Iraq 2003

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    TAGS

    army civilian
    Chicago District
    USACE
    82nd Airborne Division
    Lockport Lock & Dam

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