Brandon Strickland, a native of Lockport, and now the Lockport Lockmaster, served in the U.S. Army for 6 years before working for USACE. He is pictured here on the right serving with other 82nd Airborne Division Soldiers in 2003.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9765801
|VIRIN:
|260622-O-JV047-9679
|Resolution:
|540x540
|Size:
|113.02 KB
|Location:
|FALLUJAH, IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lockport Lockmaster Brandon Strickland serves in Fallujah, Iraq 2003 [Image 4 of 4], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Keeping the Waterways Moving: Meet the homegrown Lockport Lockmaster
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