CRDAMC officially begins the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise on Fort Hood

The 2026 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise has begun on Fort Hood and will run 31 May - 5 June.

JEMX is a large-scale, multi-service combat casualty care exercise that will train and validate the skills of graduating residents from Army, Navy, and Air Force programs, and international allies and partners. It bridges the gap between clinical practice and the unique challenges of battlefield medicine.

Col. Mark Jacques, commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, exercise cadre, and staff welcomed participants with an overview brief, didactic classes, and preparatory training during the initial phase of the exercise.

The medical personnel will be tested in high-fidelity, realistic scenarios emphasizing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), prolonged field care techniques, and casualty evacuation procedures.