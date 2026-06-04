(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRDAMC officially begins the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise on Fort Hood

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Story by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    The 2026 Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise has begun on Fort Hood and will run 31 May - 5 June.

    JEMX is a large-scale, multi-service combat casualty care exercise that will train and validate the skills of graduating residents from Army, Navy, and Air Force programs, and international allies and partners. It bridges the gap between clinical practice and the unique challenges of battlefield medicine.

    Col. Mark Jacques, commander, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, exercise cadre, and staff welcomed participants with an overview brief, didactic classes, and preparatory training during the initial phase of the exercise.

    The medical personnel will be tested in high-fidelity, realistic scenarios emphasizing Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), prolonged field care techniques, and casualty evacuation procedures.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:39
    Story ID: 566949
    Location: US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRDAMC officially begins the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise on Fort Hood, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 0 (B-roll Pkg)
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 2 (B-roll Pkg)
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 3 (B-roll)
    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 1 (B-roll Pkg)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JEMX2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version