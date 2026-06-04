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    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 3 (B-roll)

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S., NATO, and partner nation service members participated in day 3 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, Jun.3, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. JEMX-26 provides interoperability across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical teams and NATO partners with unparalleled hands-on training in combat casualty care, preparing medical professionals for the complexities of modern operational environments. (U.S Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009317
    VIRIN: 260603-A-XT168-1523
    Filename: DOD_111748306
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 3 (B-roll), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Forthood, partnership, IIIArmoredCorps, JEMX-26, JEMX2026

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