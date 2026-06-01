Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 0 (B-roll Pkg)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009030" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S., NATO, and international ally service members in-processed during day 0 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, May 31, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) 2026 is a large-scale, multi-service combat casualty care exercise, to train and validate the skills of 144 medical personnel – including graduating residents from Army, Navy, Air Force programs, and international allies and partners in realistic tactical care scenarios, prolonged field care, and interoperability. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)