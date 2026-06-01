Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 0 (B-roll Pkg)

U.S., NATO, and international ally service members in-processed during day 0 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, May 31, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) 2026 is a large-scale, multi-service combat casualty care exercise, to train and validate the skills of 144 medical personnel – including graduating residents from Army, Navy, Air Force programs, and international allies and partners in realistic tactical care scenarios, prolonged field care, and interoperability. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009030
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-MA608-4579
|Filename:
|DOD_111744330
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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