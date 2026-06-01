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    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 0 (B-roll Pkg)

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez and Sgt. Asher Atkinson

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S., NATO, and international ally service members in-processed during day 0 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, May 31, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX) 2026 is a large-scale, multi-service combat casualty care exercise, to train and validate the skills of 144 medical personnel – including graduating residents from Army, Navy, Air Force programs, and international allies and partners in realistic tactical care scenarios, prolonged field care, and interoperability. (U.S Army video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009030
    VIRIN: 260601-A-MA608-4579
    Filename: DOD_111744330
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 0 (B-roll Pkg), by SFC Richard Perez and SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NATO
    partnership
    Fort Hood
    III Armored Corps
    JEMX2026
    JEMX-26

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