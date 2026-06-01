Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 1 (B-roll Pkg)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008864" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and NATO service members participated in day 1 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, Jun.1, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. JEMX-26 provides interoperability across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical teams and NATO partners with unparalleled hands-on training in combat casualty care, preparing medical professionals for the complexities of modern operational environments. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)