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    Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 1 (B-roll Pkg)

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and NATO service members participated in day 1 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, Jun.1, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. JEMX-26 provides interoperability across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical teams and NATO partners with unparalleled hands-on training in combat casualty care, preparing medical professionals for the complexities of modern operational environments. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008864
    VIRIN: 260602-A-MA608-8913
    Filename: DOD_111741583
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 1 (B-roll Pkg), by SFC Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    III Armored Corps
    partnership
    Fort Hood
    JEMX2026
    JEMX-26
    Ist Med Bde

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