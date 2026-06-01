Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026 Day 1 (B-roll Pkg)

U.S. and NATO service members participated in day 1 of the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise 2026, Jun.1, 2026, on Fort Hood, Texas. JEMX-26 provides interoperability across Army, Navy, and Air Force medical teams and NATO partners with unparalleled hands-on training in combat casualty care, preparing medical professionals for the complexities of modern operational environments. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Perez)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008864
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-MA608-8913
|Filename:
|DOD_111741583
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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