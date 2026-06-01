U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division conducted environmental cleanup operations across training areas in Laur, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, following the conclusion of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise as part of Salaknib 2026. Soldiers from the division's 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) picked up debris, shell casings, and dunnage on May 21, demonstrating the Army's dedication to land stewardship and environmental preservation and returning the land to its original condition after weeks of intensive multinational training. The cleanup effort followed JPMRC-X, a large-scale training exercise that brought together military forces from the United States, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan to conduct realistic, multidomain operations across Northern Luzon. The exercise challenged participating forces in complex terrain while strengthening interoperability and regional readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific. Training events included combined maneuver operations, sustainment activities, and command-and-control exercises designed to prepare participating forces for a range of contingencies. Following the completion of tactical operations, Soldiers systematically policed training areas, removed refuse, and recovered equipment to minimize the impact of military activities on the surrounding environment. The restoration effort reflects the Army's commitment to responsible land management and local communities. The cleanup effort serves as a reminder that the Army's responsibility extends beyond mission accomplishment; it also includes being responsible stewards of the land and environment. “Cleaning up is a tedious job after a hard mission, but I'm happy we do it said Pfc. Sophia Eicher, of 3rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. I’m happy the Army considers land management a high priority. We are out here cleaning up the stuff we left behind so the local environment and people stay safe.”