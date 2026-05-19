U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, dispose of collected debris during an area cleanup effort as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 21, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 04:04
|Photo ID:
|9703737
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-YX677-1033
|Resolution:
|5464x5464
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|LAUR, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.