Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, dispose of collected debris during an area cleanup effort as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 21, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)