Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Zachary Katz, assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a post-exercise cleanup effort to restore the training area during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) in Laur, Philippines, May 21, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)