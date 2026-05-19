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    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X [Image 4 of 5]

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X

    LAUR, PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Pvt. Zachary Katz, assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conducts a post-exercise cleanup effort to restore the training area during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) in Laur, Philippines, May 21, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 04:04
    Photo ID: 9703736
    VIRIN: 260520-A-YX677-1035
    Resolution: 5464x5464
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: LAUR, PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X
    Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X

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    Salaknib
    jpmrc-x
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army
    Salaknib 2026

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