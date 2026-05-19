U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, collect debris during a post-exercise cleanup effort as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Laur, Philippines, May 21, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2026 04:01
|Photo ID:
|9703738
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-YX677-1015
|Resolution:
|5640x4358
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|LAUR, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: U.S. Army Ensures Environmental Stewardship post JPMRC-X [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.