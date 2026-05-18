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    Wyoming agencies strengthen coordination ahead of wildfire season

    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

    Photo By Maj. Craig Heilig | Representatives from the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Wyoming National Guard,...... read more read more

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Story by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming agencies strengthen coordination ahead of wildfire season

    For immediate release

    Wyoming National Guard May 18, 2026

    Wyoming agencies strengthen coordination ahead of wildfire season

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Before the next wildfire sparks, Wyoming agencies are already working together to improve coordination, strengthen readiness and protect communities across the state.

    The Wyoming State Forestry Division hosted a wildfire readiness meeting last week with the Wyoming National Guard, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and representatives from the Governor’s Office ahead of the 2026 fire season.

    The Wyoming National Guard attended at the invitation of Kelly Norris, Wyoming State Forester with the Wyoming State Forestry Division.

    “Wildfire response starts with relationships and communication,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard. “By bringing agencies together before fire season, we strengthen readiness, improve coordination and ensure we are prepared to protect Wyoming communities.” Leaders discussed lessons learned from the 2025 fire season. They identified areas to sustain and improve moving forward.

    Topics included interagency communication, resource coordination and operational capabilities. Leaders also discussed how agencies can maintain a better understanding of available support during wildfire incidents. The meeting focused on improving collaboration before large incidents occur. Leaders said stronger coordination now will help create a faster and more unified response when communities are threatened.

    “Wildfire response in Wyoming depends on strong partnerships and communication before the first fire starts,” said Kelly Norris, Wyoming State Forester with the Wyoming State Forestry Division. “Bringing agencies together to discuss capabilities, coordination and lessons learned strengthens our ability to protect lives, property and natural resources across the state.”

    Participants emphasized the importance of continued coordination as Wyoming prepares for increased wildfire activity during the summer months.

    The Wyoming Army National Guard routinely supports wildfire response operations across the state through aviation support, personnel, equipment and interagency coordination during emergency operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 08:55
    Story ID: 565565
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming agencies strengthen coordination ahead of wildfire season, by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination
    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

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    Wyoming Air National Gaurd
    Wyoming Army Guard
    partnership
    Wyoming national guard
    wildfire and safety
    Wildfire and Readiness

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