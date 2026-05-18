Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

Representatives from the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Wyoming National Guard, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Governor’s Office meet to discuss wildfire readiness in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 7, 2026. Leaders discussed lessons learned from previous wildfire seasons, interagency coordination and operational readiness ahead of the 2026 fire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9692234
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-FE233-2721
|Resolution:
|5374x4031
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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