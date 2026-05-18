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    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination [Image 2 of 3]

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    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Representatives from the Wyoming State Forestry Division, Wyoming National Guard, Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and the Governor’s Office meet to discuss wildfire readiness in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 7, 2026. Leaders discussed lessons learned from previous wildfire seasons, interagency coordination and operational readiness ahead of the 2026 fire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9692234
    VIRIN: 260507-A-FE233-2721
    Resolution: 5374x4031
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

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    Wyoming National Guard
    wildfire season
    Wyoming Office of Homeland Security
    emergency management
    wildfire readiness
    Wyoming State Forestry Division

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