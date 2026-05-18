Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

Wyoming National Guard Maj. Brian Doble, left, and Lt. Col. Becker participate in a wildfire readiness meeting at the Wyoming State Forestry Division office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 16, 2026. The meeting focused on improving coordination, communication and operational understanding between agencies ahead of the 2026 wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9692243
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-FE233-2770
|Resolution:
|4051x3038
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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