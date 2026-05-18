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    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination [Image 3 of 3]

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    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming National Guard Maj. Brian Doble, left, and Lt. Col. Becker participate in a wildfire readiness meeting at the Wyoming State Forestry Division office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 16, 2026. The meeting focused on improving coordination, communication and operational understanding between agencies ahead of the 2026 wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9692243
    VIRIN: 260507-A-FE233-2770
    Resolution: 4051x3038
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

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    Wyoming National Guard
    interagency coordination
    wildfire season
    emergency response
    wildfire readiness
    Wyoming State Forestry Division

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