(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming National Guard Maj. Brian Doble speaks during a wildfire readiness coordination meeting at the Wyoming State Forestry Division office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 16, 2026. Representatives from multiple Wyoming agencies met to discuss lessons learned, communication improvements and coordinated response efforts ahead of the 2026 wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9692239
    VIRIN: 260507-A-FE233-2260
    Resolution: 3909x2932
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination
    Wyoming leaders discuss interagency wildfire coordination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming National Guard
    coordination meeting
    wildfire response
    emergency management
    wildfire readiness
    Wyoming State Forestry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery