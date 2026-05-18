Wyoming partners strengthen wildfire readiness coordination

Wyoming National Guard Maj. Brian Doble speaks during a wildfire readiness coordination meeting at the Wyoming State Forestry Division office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 16, 2026. Representatives from multiple Wyoming agencies met to discuss lessons learned, communication improvements and coordinated response efforts ahead of the 2026 wildfire season. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9692239
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-FE233-2260
|Resolution:
|3909x2932
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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