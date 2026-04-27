Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Medical Group education and training flight noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2026. Evanisko was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her dedication to ensuring medical personnel across Osan remain trained, certified and ready to provide patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Medical Group education and training flight noncommissioned officer in charge, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

As the NCOIC of the 51st Medical Group's Education and Training Flight, Evanisko ensures medical professionals across Osan maintain the certifications, qualifications and lifesaving skills required to provide exceptional care. She manages advanced life support, basic life support and tactical combat casualty care, helping ensure Airmen are prepared to respond effectively in emergency situations.

“Education and training are essential to patient care because they ensure our medical professionals have the knowledge and skills needed to provide safe, effective treatment.”Evanisko said. "Our job is to make sure every medical professional is trained, confident and ready when lives are on the line."

Evanisko's clinical background and hands-on experience make her a vital part of the 51st Medical Group. Her experience also helps connect medical operations with training, ensuring Airmen receive the instruction they need to succeed.

"She keeps everything together," said Senior Master Sgt. LaTasha Compton, 51st Medical Group education and training flight chief. "I rely on her heavily because of her clinical expertise. She goes beyond assisting, she leads.”

Beyond managing certifications and training records, Evanisko teaches life support courses, supports large scale exercises and helps prepare Airmen to respond effectively in high pressure situations. Whether coordinating time-sensitive certifications for deploying providers or leading realistic medical simulations, she consistently ensures Osan's medical professionals are prepared for any scenario.

Through her leadership, professionalism and commitment to developing others, Evanisko strengthens the readiness of the 51st Medical Group and directly supports the mission. Her dedication to excellence makes her a valued leader and an outstanding representative of Team Osan.