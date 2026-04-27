Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Medical Group education and training flight noncommissioned officer in charge, instructs Airmen during a basic life support course at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2026. Evanisko oversees critical medical training and certification programs, helping ensure Airmen are prepared to respond effectively in emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)