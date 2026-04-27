Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:49 Photo ID: 9652989 VIRIN: 260429-F-QO031-1045 Resolution: 5526x3108 Size: 2.15 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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