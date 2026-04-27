Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Medical Group education and training flight noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2026. Evanisko was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her dedication to ensuring medical personnel across Osan remain trained, certified and ready to provide patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)