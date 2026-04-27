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    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko [Image 3 of 3]

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    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko, 51st Medical Group education and training flight noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2026. Evanisko was recognized as Mustang of the Week for her dedication to ensuring medical personnel across Osan remain trained, certified and ready to provide patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 02:49
    Photo ID: 9652991
    VIRIN: 260429-F-QO031-1088
    Resolution: 5043x2837
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Megan Cusmano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko
    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko
    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Maegan Evanisko

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    51st Medical group
    MotW
    Osan Air Base
    51st FighterWing
    Education and Training Flight

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