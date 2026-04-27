U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns | During an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command’s operational control of a facility located on Redstone Arsenal, April 29, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama. USSPACECOM, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – During an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command’s operational control of a facility located on Redstone Arsenal, April 29, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama.

This announcement marks yet another step in the command’s transition from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama.

“Today, we cut the ribbon on more than just a building,” Whiting said during the ceremony. “This facility represents a critical step forward for U.S. Space Command. This is where we plant our flag for the first operational element of our headquarters - the Joint Intelligence Support Element - here at Redstone Arsenal.”

The JISE, a team that falls under the USSPACECOM Intelligence Directorate, directly supports the command’s operational mission through intelligence analysis. When their full transition is complete, they will be made up of an 80-person team that delivers the critical intelligence that underpins the U.S. freedom of movement in the space domain.

Brig. Gen. Nathan Rusin, Director of the USSPACECOM Intelligence Directorate, was in attendance and touted the significance of this historic event.

“As we execute the strategic transition of our combatant command headquarters to our new home at Redstone Arsenal here in Huntsville, our primary imperative remains absolute: maintaining uninterrupted space superiority and continuous warfighting readiness,” said Rusin. “Make no mistake, the JISE leading this charge serves as a symbol of our commitment to ensuring mission needs are executed flawlessly throughout this move.”

Since the President announced the relocation of USSPACECOM on September 2, 2025, the command has been identifying facility requirements and opportunity to work with partners across the Garrison to expedite the move. Whiting has announced a goal of having at least half of the command operating from Redstone by the end of 2028.

U.S. Space Command, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.

To find out more about the first personnel transition on April 15, 2026, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/news/562798/usspacecom-jise-transitions-redstone-arsenal.

Updates on the command’s relocation are regularly shared on U.S. Space Command’s Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. For additional information, please visit www.spacecom.mil.