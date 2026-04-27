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    U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal [Image 1 of 2]

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    U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns 

    United States Space Command

    During an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command’s operational control of a facility located on Redstone Arsenal, April 29, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama. USSPACECOM, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9649123
    VIRIN: 260429-N-MM501-1001
    Resolution: 5209x3473
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Redstone Arsenal
    Huntsville Alabama
    USSPACECOM
    ribbon cutting

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