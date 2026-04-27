U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal

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During an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, announced the command’s operational control of a facility located on Redstone Arsenal, April 29, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama. USSPACECOM, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (Courtesy photo)