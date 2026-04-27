Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, and Lt. Gen. James Adams, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, cut the ribbon during official ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Whiting announced the command’s operational control of a facility located on Redstone Arsenal, April 29, 2026, in Huntsville, Alabama. USSPACECOM, working with allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9649146
|VIRIN:
|260429-N-MM501-1002
|Resolution:
|5259x3506
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Space Command Takes Operational Control of Facility at Redstone Arsenal
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