USSPACECOM JISE Transitions to Redstone Arsenal

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Burns | Personnel from U.S. Space Command’s Joint Intelligence Support Element (JISE) enter their new facility at Redstone Arsenal April 15, 2026. This move helps secure the very first operational facility USSPACECOM will inhabit on the Arsenal. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Personnel assigned to U.S. Space Command’s J2 Intelligence Directorate relocated to Redstone Arsenal, the command’s designated headquarters location, in Huntsville, Alabama, on April 15, 2026.

They are among the first USSPACECOM personnel to make the permanent move.

The Redstone Transition Team (RTT) was established at Redstone Arsenal at the end of 2025 to design and prepare facilities for U.S. Space Command use and to ensure the move is conducted as expeditiously as possible without compromising mission-critical operations. Members of the J2 team represent the first group of movers from the command who will work from Northern Alabama in direct support of USSPACECOM’s operational mission.

“When the President announced the command’s move on Sept. 2, 2025, a small team of personnel from USSPACECOM was on the ground in Huntsville within 24 hours,” said Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander of USSPACECOM. “While their presence was transitory, it signaled our intent to establish a presence on Redstone Arsenal, which we did at the end of 2025 with the establishment of the Redstone Transition Team. Today’s arrival of members from our J2 directorate signifies that we are now starting to execute real-world command responsibilities and missions from Redstone.”

Earlier this year, Whiting announced Alabama native and Guardsman Maj. Gen. Terry L. Grisham would lead the relocation from the Tennessee Valley and appointed him to oversee the Redstone Transition Team at Redstone Arsenal.

“We've had a foothold here at Redstone since the day after the President's announcement in September, but make no mistake: the arrival of the Intelligence Directorate marks the first wave of our deliberate and permanent relocation from Colorado Springs,” said Grisham. “This isn't just a move; it's a clear demonstration of this command's unwavering commitment to executing the President's directive with the speed and decisiveness our mission demands."

The Joint Intelligence Support Element (JISE), the office represented by this first group of transitioning personnel, directly supports the command’s operational mission through intelligence analysis. Their move helps secure the very first operational facility U.S. Space Command will inhabit on the Arsenal.

“We are excited to establish USSPACECOM’s JISE at Redstone Arsenal. The JISE will serve as a catalyst for the transition of USSPACECOM headquarters as we begin the relocation of vital intelligence and security missions to the garrison,” said Brig. Gen. Nathan Rusin, director of USSPACECOM J2 Intelligence Directorate. “We thank all those involved, across the nation, who enabled USSPACECOM to expedite our move to Alabama and the Tennessee Valley.”

This occasion marks the first of an estimated 200 personnel that will relocate from Colorado Springs to Huntsville this year.