Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Signage is hung at the grand opening of the new Flightwerx facility, designed to advance unmanned systems, defense technology and workforce development in Daleville, Ala. April 20, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Signage is hung at the grand opening of the new Flightwerx facility, designed to...... read more read more

DALEVILLE, Ala. — Fort Rucker Soldiers joined regional leaders and industry partners in Daleville, Ala. April 20 to celebrate the opening of Flightwerx, a new facility designed to advance unmanned systems, defense technology and workforce development right outside the home of Army Aviation.

Representatives from Grow Southeast Alabama, Innovate Alabama and local officials gathered for the opening, highlighting the collaboration behind the project and its rapid development.

Officials described Flightwerx as southeast Alabama’s premier innovation facility, bringing together Soldiers, students, startups and industry professionals to solve real-world problems through drone technology and emerging systems.

Flightwerx aims to connect defense innovation with academic research, existing industry and community development while creating new workforce opportunities in the region.

“This was just an idea 30 days ago,” said Melody Lee, executive director of Grow Southeast Alabama. “Today it’s a reality and a testament to what can happen when urgency meets collaboration. We are proud to stand at the intersection of military mission, economic development and technological advancement.”

Col. Michael H. Gourgues, commander of the 1st Aviation Brigade, said the project moved faster than any he has seen in more than two decades of service.

“This is the fastest I’ve ever seen a project move in my 24 years of military service,” Gourgues said. “Facilities like Flightwerx bring real-world training opportunities, ensuring our Soldiers are prepared for the environment they will face.”

Gourgues said the building will help Soldiers train for future conflicts rather than relying solely on past experience. “This gives us a place to address one of the most common challenges of militaries throughout history, which is preparing for the last war and not the next one,” he said. “At Flightwerx, we can prepare for the next war.”

Flightwerx is expected to expand over time, adding new programs, partnerships and opportunities both locally and beyond.

Capt. Rachel Martin, director of Fort Rucker’s Unmanned Advanced Lethality Course (UALC) , said soldiers will begin using the facility immediately for hands-on training. The facility currently houses an indoor UAS flying course, classrooms, labs and other spaces to innovate the UAS realm.

“The unmanned advanced course is going to come here and do indoor training,” Martin said. “We will be teaching basic flight skills to UAS operators and advance them to lethality capabilities.”

Soldiers from a variety of military occupational specialties, from infantry to cavalry scouts, will train at the site, many for their first experience operating unmanned systems.

Gourgues said the collaboration supports a broader focus on military readiness and modernization.

“This is about readiness, relevance and ensuring we remain the most capable military in the world,” he said. “We invite our partners, industry leaders and community members to be part of what comes next.

“Together, we can continue to build a place where innovation meets mission and where the future of defense is shaped right here in southeast Alabama.”