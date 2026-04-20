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    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community [Image 6 of 6]

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    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community

    DALEVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Signage is hung at the grand opening of the new Flightwerx facility, designed to advance unmanned systems, defense technology and workforce development in Daleville, Ala. April 20, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:33
    Photo ID: 9629065
    VIRIN: 260420-A-SR274-9501
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 414.61 KB
    Location: DALEVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community

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    Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker

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