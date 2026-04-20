Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:33 Photo ID: 9629077 VIRIN: 260420-A-SR274-7766 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 455.07 KB Location: DALEVILLE, ALABAMA, US

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This work, Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.