Staff Sgt. Alwyne Smith Jr. demonstrates drone capabilities inside the new Flightwerx facility in Daleville, Ala. April 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9629082
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-SR274-7918
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|442.25 KB
|Location:
|DALEVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Flightwerx launches to prepare Fort Rucker Soldiers for future fight and collaborate with the community
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