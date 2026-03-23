Kentucky names 2026 ‘Best Warriors’

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Royalty | Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers complete qualification at the M4 range during the Best Warrior Competition held at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, Kentucky, March 21, 2026. This competition shows the adaptiveness, resilience, and lethality of our forces, affirming the readiness of National Guard citizen-Soldiers to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Royalty) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alan Royalty | Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers complete qualification at the M4 range during...... read more read more

GREENVILLE, Ky. — Twenty Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers representing major commands across the commonwealth competed in the 2026 Best Warrior Competition at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center, March 20-22.

After three days of fierce competition, two Soldiers earned the title as Kentucky’s best.

U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Green, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command, was recognized as Soldier of the Year. Staff Sgt. Shea Moody, of Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, was named Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year.

“It’s a great honor to be out here,” said Green. “What motivated me was going back to my unit…there are a lot of people pushing for me, who just want me to go out there and do my best.”

Moody, a prior-service Marine, joined the Kentucky Army National Guard in 2019. After previously finishing second place, he was determined to improve.

“Every NCO should push themselves and want to set that example for Soldiers,” said Moody. “If I’m going to represent the infantry battalion in anything I do, I’m going to give it my best. If I win, that’s for my chain of command and my Soldiers. I placed second last time, and if I place second again, I know I gave it my all.”

The competition tested Soldiers on a series of demanding warrior tasks, including M17 and M4 marksmanship lanes, the Army Fitness Test (AFT), an obstacle course, land navigation, a call-for-fire simulation and more. Soldiers were scored in each individual event and evaluated based on their overall performance throughout the competition.

The 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade hosted the three-day event, ensuring every Soldier’s needs were met throughout the event.

“To me, [hosting] the Best Warrior Competition means giving the Soldiers the opportunity totest their physical ability, competitive spirit, warrior skills, and good spirit, then take their knowledge home to their units,” said Sgt. Maj. Naarah Stallard, command sergeant major for the 198th Military Police Battalion. “I want these Soldiers to keep going, not to get disappointed, and don’t give up. Nobody is going to be great at everything, but don’t let that keep you from trying.”

While junior enlisted Soldiers and noncommissioned officers competed in their respective categories, competitors expressed how much they valued the camaraderie fostered by the event, as well as the opportunity to compete with peers and set the example for the rest of the Kentucky Army National Guard.

Kentucky’s Best Warrior Competition displayed the very skills that ensure Guardsmen are ready to respond at a moment’s notice. From marksmanship to land navigation, Kentucky Guardsmen are dedicated to more than a weekend commitment – they are a cohesive and effective force ready to meet any challenge, anywhere.

“This competition is designed to be a crucible that will test the limits of the Soldiers,” said State Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Withers. “This is where true character is forged and your leadership emerges.”

Green and Moody will advance to represent Kentucky in the regional Best Warrior Competition.