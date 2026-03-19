(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Warrior Competition

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Spc. Caleb Green, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 138th Operational Fires Command, rushes toward the finish line of the ruck march at Wendel H. Ford Regional Training Center during the 2026 Best Warrior Competition March 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Hannah Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 11:20
    Photo ID: 9577877
    VIRIN: 260322-Z-DO489-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery