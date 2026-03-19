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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shea Moody, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 149th Infantry Battalion, 75th Troop Command, takes a sip of water after he finished the ruck march at Wendel H. Ford Regional Training Center during the 2026 Best Warrior Competition March 22, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Hannah Crawford)