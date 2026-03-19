U.S. Soldiers receive NATO Kaitsel Medal for service in Estonia

CAMP REEDO, Estonia – U.S. Soldiers with the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division received the NATO Kaitsel “Defender” Medal during an award ceremony held at Camp Reedo, Estonia, on March 12, 2026. The Estonian Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense League awarded the medals in recognition of the contributions of U.S. and NATO forces in strengthening warfighting capabilities and honoring their service in maintaining security along NATO’s eastern flank. “Your presence here sends a clear message,” said Kaimo Kuusk, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia. “When American Soldiers stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Estonian soldiers, it demonstrates the strength of NATO’s collective defense. It shows that our alliance is united and ready to defend every inch of allied territory,” said Kuusk. U.S. Soldiers from the 6-9th Cavalry Regiment, deployed to Estonia in September 2025, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is an operation that involves the rotation of combat-ready forces into Europe to support NATO. Through supporting NATO, all forces improve and strengthen their mutual military readiness, and increase the collective lethality among allies. “These six months have gone swiftly,” said Helari Pilve, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Estonian Defense Forces 2nd Infantry Brigade. “But by no means have you wasted any moment of it, be it training, exercises, co-operation with allies, or engagement with our population.” The unit trained with Estonian, French, and British forces for six months in Estonia, conducting gunnery live-fire, situational training, and combined field exercises. In November 2025, the unit participated in Decisive Lancer 2025, an exercise simulating real-world coordination between military forces and civilian authorities. In December 2025, the Estonian War of Independence ceasefire remembrance parade took place in Narva, Estonia, where the unit marched alongside other NATO allies. In February 2026, they took part in a combined-arms live-fire exercise, CALFEX, which evaluated tactical performance and readiness during realistic field operations. Around the same time as the CALFEX, the unit took part in the 108th Estonian Independence Day Parade in Tallinn, Estonia, where locals gathered to watch troops and military vehicles from several NATO countries. “Having U.S. tanks conduct live-fire exercises in Estonia for the first time in at least a decade made an impression on all involved, and it will be remembered for a long time,” said Roman Pipko, the U.S. Ambassador to Estonia. “The relationships you have developed and your training with our Estonian partners will make the Estonian and American people safer.” Through close integration, the partnership between the U.S. and NATO allies has fostered a unified effort in defending NATO’s eastern flank. By supporting the strong relationship between military forces and local civilians, the partnership contributes to a lasting sense of presence and security throughout the region. In recognition of the 6-9th Cavalry Regiment’s contributions during their time in Estonia, Kaimo Kuusk offered gratitude to the Soldiers. “On behalf of the Government and the people of Estonia, I express our sincere gratitude for your service here in Estonia. You have made an important contribution to the security of Estonia and to the entire NATO alliance.”