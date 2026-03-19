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    F-35A Lightning II at Luke Days 2026

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    F-35A Lightning II at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Belinda Guachun-Chichay 

    56th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over the 56th Fighter Wing during Luke Days 2026, March 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke Days 2026 highlights the precision and professionalism required to generate combat airpower and sustain the nation’s defense. Currently in operational service, the F-35A integrates stealth technology and advanced sensors to detect and defeat threats while maintaining air dominance. Opportunities for the public to see military aviation up close helps build appreciation for the readiness of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9578410
    VIRIN: 260322-F-KD516-1508
    Resolution: 3552x2363
    Size: 1019 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, F-35A Lightning II at Luke Days 2026, by A1C Belinda Guachun-Chichay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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