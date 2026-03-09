Navy Exchange Service Command Opens First Expeditionary Micro Market

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command opened its first expeditionary Micro Market at the...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | The Navy Exchange Service Command opened its first expeditionary Micro Market at the Keflavik Air Base, home of the Icelandic Coast Guard, in Keflavik, Iceland, on March 10, 2026. Cutting the ribbon from left to right: Joy Turner, District Vice President, Europe District; Jimmy Busquets, General Manager, NEX Sigonella; Clyde Mc Cune, Supervisory Sales Associate, NEX Naples; Marvin Ingólfsson, Deputy Base Commander, Keflavik Air Base, Icelandic Coast Guard; Cdr. Marcia Lynn Anthony, Officer in Charge, High North; retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, NEXCOM; and Cdr. Brett Butterfield, Executive Officer, VP-40. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command opened its first expeditionary Micro Market at the Keflavik Air Base, home of the Icelandic Coast Guard, in Keflavik, Iceland, on March 10, 2026. The Micro Market provides grab and go snacks, beverages and frozen meal options for U.S. military and NATO forces in the area.



“As a worldwide Navy command, NEXCOM is always in lockstep with the needs of the fleet,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “In 2023 we were approached and asked what we could do to support rotational forces flying out Keflavik. Our Micro Market was the perfect solution. Now three years later, we have cut the ribbon to officially open our first expeditionary Micro Market.”



Located in a 70-year-old hangar, the Keflavik Micro Market offers a wide variety of American classics including coffee, cold beverages, snacks and frozen meals as well as some health & beauty and laundry items. The Micro Market is self-service and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



NEXCOM opens Micro Markets in Navy facilities where there are large numbers of people, but limited food options available or time is constrained. Currently, Micro Markets are open in Navy hospitals, aircraft hangars, barracks, unaccompanied housing, office spaces, Navy Inns and shipyards around the world.



The first Micro Market opened at the Southeast Regional Maintenance Center in Mayport, Florida, in 2015. NEXCOM’s Ship’s Store Program has also opened two Micro Market@Sea locations, onboard USS San Antonio (LPD 19) and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Similar to ashore Micro Markets, these self-service afloat locations provide Sailors with convenience and access to food, beverages and health and wellness items while deployed.



“NEXCOM’s core mission is to enable warfighter readiness and enhance Navy quality of life for our men and women in uniform,” said Bianchi. “We are committed to delivering innovative concepts, like this Micro Market, to enhance the readiness of our Warfighters. We look forward to opening more expeditionary locations to support our warfighters wherever they are around the globe.”