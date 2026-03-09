USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

Photo By Stephen Perez | U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Emergency Relief team members Arcelio Alleyne, second from left; Eugene Newbold; and Briana Johnson pose for a photo with Michael Grinston, Chief Executive Officer of Army Emergency Relief and retired Sergeant Major of the Army, left ; Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and Sean Ryan, director of communications & marketing with AER, right, during a Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026. The USAG Wiesbaden AER team accepted an award on behalf of the Garrison, which earned second place for its fundraising efforts during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign in the Army-wide in the medium installation category. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden was officially awarded second place for its fundraising efforts during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign in the Army-wide in the medium installation category, during this year’s AER kick-off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026.

This is the third year in a row USAG Wiesbaden was recognized for AER excellence, and the first time since it entered the medium installation category.

In total, USAG Wiesbaden raised $81,729 during the 2025 AER campaign.

The award was presented to the USAG Wiesbaden AER team by the current AER Chief Executive Officer, and retired Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston.

The ceremony took place during the installation’s 2026 kick-off event because the Wiesbaden AER team was unable to attend the Association of the United States Army annual meeting and exposition last October.

Serving as the event’s keynote speaker, Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, connected AER’s role in enabling Soldier readiness by reminding the audience that the Army needs the AER program the same way the nation needs its Army.

“The United States Army culture is two things: people and warfighting,” Donahue said. “If you think about it, we celebrated the Army gaining 250 years prior to the nation. Why is that? Because it was the Army that gave us our freedom. That's our culture. We are the ones who generate everything that we need. It's no different than AER.”

Donahue also announced that this year’s goal is to raise $160,000 by June 14.

After sharing some of his personal experiences during his tenure as the AER CEO, Grinston reminded leaders at all levels that they can reach out to him personally if they need assistance advocating for a Soldier in need of financial relief.

“Not one time, in two-and-a-half years, has a chain-of-command sent me a note, and we've turned that person down—not once,” Grinston said. “All you got to do is ask for help.”

The kick-off event concluded with USAG Wiesbaden senior leaders making their first donation of the campaign.

If you’d like to donate, please speak to your unit representative or by visiting the AER website, armyemergencyrelief.org