USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

Michael Grinston, Chief Executive Officer of Army Emergency Relief and retired Sergeant Major of the Army, delivers remarks during the 2026 U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)