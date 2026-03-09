(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Emergency Relief team members Arcelio Alleyne, second from left; Eugene Newbold; and Briana Johnson pose for a photo with Michael Grinston, Chief Executive Officer of Army Emergency Relief and retired Sergeant Major of the Army, left ; Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and Sean Ryan, director of communications & marketing with AER, right, during a Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026.

    The USAG Wiesbaden AER team accepted an award on behalf of the Garrison, which earned second place for its fundraising efforts during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign in the Army-wide in the medium installation category. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9562728
    VIRIN: 260304-A-NH858-3879
    Resolution: 8219x4623
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off
    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off
    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off
    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery