USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Army Emergency Relief team members Arcelio Alleyne, second from left; Eugene Newbold; and Briana Johnson pose for a photo with Michael Grinston, Chief Executive Officer of Army Emergency Relief and retired Sergeant Major of the Army, left ; Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa; and Sean Ryan, director of communications & marketing with AER, right, during a Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026.



The USAG Wiesbaden AER team accepted an award on behalf of the Garrison, which earned second place for its fundraising efforts during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief campaign in the Army-wide in the medium installation category. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)