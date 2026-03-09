USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Troy Danderson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden; Mitchell Jones, Deputy to the USAG Wiesbaden Commander; and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Major Andre Brown make their first Army Emergency Relief donation for the 2026 campaign season to Sgt. Mia Shaw, their AER unit representative, during a Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)