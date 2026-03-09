(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Col. Troy Danderson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden; Mitchell Jones, Deputy to the USAG Wiesbaden Commander; and USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Major Andre Brown make their first Army Emergency Relief donation for the 2026 campaign season to Sgt. Mia Shaw, their AER unit representative, during a Wiesbaden AER Kick-Off event at the Stronger Together Café in Wiesbaden, Germany, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9562724
    VIRIN: 260304-A-NH858-5319
    Resolution: 8245x5497
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Wiesbaden recognized for continued AER excellence during 2026 kick-off [Image 4 of 4], by Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    TargetNewsEurope

