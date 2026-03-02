Tomb Guards, Past and Present, Bid Farewell to a Fallen Brother

Photo By Elizabeth Fraser | Current tomb guards attend the inurnment of U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael Vinson in Columbarium Court 9 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 26, 2026.&#xA;&#xA;Vinson served as a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from Nov. 1980 to July 1981. During that time, he earned the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge and became badge holder number 240. &#xA;&#xA;Vinson’s spouse, Pamela Vinson, was presented with the U.S. flag from his funeral service.&#xA;&#xA;(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)&#xA;&#xA; see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Spc. 4th Class Michael “Mike” Vinson loved guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. From November 1980 to July 1981, as a member of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) he walked in sharp, steady steps on the mat in front of the Tomb, his uniform perfectly creased and clean, and his medals shining. According to his fellow Tomb Guards, he always strove for perfection.

“He was so proud of what he did at the Tomb, and he immensely enjoyed his time there,” said Vinson’s wife, Pamela, at Vinson’s funeral service on Feb. 26, 2026, at Arlington National Cemetery. After he earned the prestigious Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge, Vinson went on to serve as a color bearer at the White House and, later, on the security detail for Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger (who is buried in Section 30). Current and former Tomb Guards, some of whom had served with Vinson, accompanied Pamela to the funeral service in Section 71. U.S. Army Chaplain (Capt.) Shannon Demoret told the mourners that Vinson had lived a life “marked by duty and sacrifice, not for self alone, but in service to others.” She added that he lived by line six of the Sentinel’s Creed: “My standard will remain perfection.” Demoret did not have to explain the Creed. Nearly all of the mourners, Tomb Guards past and present, had memorized the lines that explain the significance of the Tomb Guards’ mission.

Sgt. 1st Class Shane Vincent, a former Tomb Guard, presented Pamela with Vinson’s folded flag. “Before Mike became a Tomb Guard he presented the flag at funeral services,” she said. “Receiving the flag made me think about everything that Mike had done when he was here.”

Retired Tomb Guard Lonny LeGrand, who served with Vinson, then carried Vinson’s urn to Columbarium Court 9 and placed it in a niche. He held onto it for a moment, then stepped back and saluted. The Tomb Guards then recited the Sentinel’s Creed.

Vinson’s fellow Tomb Guards spoke highly of him. Reginald Mason described him as “the poster boy” for their unit. “From head to toe, from shoulder to shoulder, there was no one like him,” he said. LeGrand added that Vinson inspired his fellow Tomb Guards to always strive for improvement. “He made us think more about the next time we walked out on the mat, the next time we put the uniform on, the next time that we shined our brass.” Calling Vinson a brother for life, LeGrand promised Pamela that they would visit him whenever they came to the cemetery.

Raised by a military family from Alabama, Vinson joined the Army hoping to become a Ranger. His plans changed after meeting soldiers from The Old Guard, who told him about their mission to protect the Unknown Soldiers and the sanctity of guarding the Tomb. Vinson then joined the Old Guard and stayed in the Army for four years, departing the service in February 1984.

After his military service, Vinson returned to Alabama. In 1994, he walked into a clothing and gift store in the town of Gulf Shores. Pamela had just opened the store; hewas her first customer. Vinson knew they would spend the rest of their lives together. They married five years later.

Vinson brought his Tomb Guard routines to their marriage. “He was an immaculate housekeeper and immaculate dresser,” Pamela said. Whenever Vinson left the house for events, his clothes were always cleaned and pressed. When Vinson died suddenly on June 20, 2023, Pamela chose Arlington National Cemetery as his final resting place. “It was where Mike spent the most important part of his life, other than the birth of his granddaughter,” she emphasized. As LeGrand placed Vinson’s urn in the niche, Pamela knew that her husband was finally home.