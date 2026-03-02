NIWC Pacific, AFCEA International San Diego host NAML 2026 to advance machine learning for the warfighter

Photo By Jaime Ciciora | Attendees collect badges and check in for the 10th annual Naval Applications of Machine Learning workshop in San Diego, March 2, 2026. Nearly 800 experts gathered for the four-day event to advance machine learning in support of warfighter capability and address key naval technology priorities. NAML is hosted jointly by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and AFCEA International San Diego and connects government, industry, and academic researchers to advance machine learning capabilities for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Jaime Ciciora) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO — Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, in partnership with AFCEA International San Diego, hosted the 10th annual Naval Applications of Machine Learningworkshop in San Diego, March 2–5, 2026.

Nearly 800 experts gathered at NAML 2026 to advance machine learning in support of warfighter capability and to address naval technology priorities.

Nicole Isoda, a NIWC Pacific NAML 2026 co-chair, highlighted the workshop's significance. “Our agenda represents what is important to our warfighters with over 200 talks, posters, tutorials, and demonstrations in applications such as robotic and autonomous systems, human-machine teaming, and trust in and assurance of artificial intelligence systems. NAML provides a venue for collaboration and engagement across the government, academia, and industry research community with end users, stakeholders, and policymakers enabling effective application of machine learning and artificial intelligence to naval operations.”

“Autonomous and robotic systems are redefining the modern battlespace, and machine learning is the engine that powers them,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Privette, the Navy’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Robotic and Autonomous Systems chief technology officer. “Events like NAML ensure we are not just advancing algorithms, but rapidly integrating trusted, mission-ready AI into fielded systems. Our responsibility as acquisition leaders is to remove barriers, align resources and deliver capability to the fleet at operational speed.”

Established in 2016 by NIWC Pacific, NAML has grown into a four-day defense artificial intelligence forum, bringing together mission-focused collaboration across government, industry and academia.

NIWC Pacific leads the technical program of classified and unclassified exchanges focused on artificial intelligence for low-data, low-power, and safety-critical environments. Through NAML and related partnerships, NIWC Pacific accelerates innovation to sustain the Navy’s information warfare advantage.

As part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Pacific conducts research, development, and engineering for integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains. The center also rapidly prototypes, tests, and provides acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.

