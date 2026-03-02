NIWC Pacific, AFCEA International San Diego host NAML 2026 to advance machine learning for the warfighter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Josh Duclos, a scientist with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, presents his posterboard to attendees during the first day of the 2026 Naval Applications of Machine Learning workshop in San Diego, March 2, 2026. Nearly 800 experts gathered for the four-day event to advance machine learning in support of warfighter capability and address key naval technology priorities. NAML is hosted jointly by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and AFCEA International San Diego and connects government, industry, and academic researchers to advance machine learning capabilities for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael T. Eckelbecker)