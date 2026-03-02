(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NIWC Pacific, AFCEA International San Diego host NAML 2026 to advance machine learning for the warfighter [Image 2 of 3]

    NIWC Pacific, AFCEA International San Diego host NAML 2026 to advance machine learning for the warfighter

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific

    Luis Martinez, an engineer with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, presents to an audience of attendees during the second day of the 2026 Naval Applications of Machine Learning conference in San Diego, March 2, 2026. Nearly 800 experts gathered for the four-day event to advance machine learning in support of warfighter capability and address key naval technology priorities. NAML is hosted jointly by Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and AFCEA International San Diego and connects government, industry, and academic researchers to advance machine learning capabilities for the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael T. Eckelbecker)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.05.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9551407
    VIRIN: 260303-N-UG095-1014
    Resolution: 7315x4877
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NIWC Pacific, AFCEA International San Diego host NAML 2026 to advance machine learning for the warfighter [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AI
    Machine Learning
    NIWC Pacific
    Navy

