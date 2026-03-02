U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Soldier-Athletes, Soldier-Coaches show competitive spirit, resilience during 2026 Winter Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy – The United States Army was well represented on the international stage in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Eight Soldier-Athletes, two of whom were alternates, and three Soldier-Coaches from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competed for the United States in biathlon, bobsled, Nordic combined, and pairs figure skating.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wished the Soldier-Athletes and Soldier-Coaches well during a virtual conference call Feb. 5, and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll also visited with the WCAP Soldier-Athletes and Soldier-Coaches on Feb. 7 in Milan to wish them luck in their competitions.

Biathlon

Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin, competing in her second Olympics, described the 2026 Games as a reflection of steady growth. Irwin led the U.S. to a 14th in the mixed relay and 18th in the women’s 4x6km relay. She finished 34th in the women’s 15km individual, 47th in the women’s 7.5km sprint, and 35th in the women’s 10km pursuit.

In the Beijing Games, Irwin was seventh in the women’s 15km individual.

“I think I was a lot more consistent this time with my skills. I shot clean in the sprint, skied well in multiple races, and kept a strong shooting average,” said Irwin, who shot 100 percent in the sprint and was the lead leg in the women’s 4x6km relay. “The results don’t look as strong as Beijing, but that’s biathlon. I’m proud of cleaning the spring moving up 12 places in the pursuit, and it showed the shape I’m in when my equipment is working well. Overall, I’m happy with my personal performances, and I think our team had a really good Olympics with what we were dealt, and we showed we’re a team to watch for future medals.”

Spc. Sean Doherty, meanwhile, ended his fourth Olympic games on a fun note by helping the men’s 4x7.5km relay finish fifth, the highest finish by an American biathlon team in Olympic competition.

“I’m pretty proud of that one, and I’m proud of the guys,” said Doherty, who led the relay. “I’ve done a lot of relays in my career and a lot of lead legs this season. I’m comfortable in that role, and the team trusts me to get us off to a solid start. The first leg is fun —close‑quarters racing and lots of excitement. I love relays, and I love how we get to share it as a team.”

To have Driscoll and Hegseth wish the Soldier-Athletes and Soldier-Coaches luck in the 2026 Winter Olympics was a memorable experience for Irwin.

“It meant a lot to all of us,” she said. “It showed their genuine interest in what we do and the talent across the Army. It was a great experience.”

Bobsled

Lt. Col. Chris Fogt proved his mettle in his debut as the U.S. Olympic Head Bobsled coach during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Fogt, who also serves as the WCAP Bobsled coach, led Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Armbuster Humphries to gold and bronze medals in the monobob, respectively. Armbuster-Humphries teamed with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jasmine Jones to win the bronze in the 2-woman bobsled.

On the men’s side, Sgt. Frank Del Duca and brakeman Josh Williamson were fourth in the two-man. Del Duca piloted the 4-man bobsled to a 12th-place finish, and Kris Horn piloted the other U.S. 4-man bobsled to an 11th-place finish.

“We won half of the medals on the women’s side, and obviously we would’ve loved medals on the men’s side, too, but we had injuries and some challenges,” said Fogt, himself a silver medalist in the 2014 Games.

Fogt praised Del Duca’s efforts piloting the 2-man and 4-man bobsleds.

“Sgt. Del Duca is extremely close, and it’s a matter of time – literally hundredths of a second,” Fogt said. “He also had great runs in the four-man, which were probably his best of the season.”

While Del Duca was hesitant to call it a great Games, he remains grateful for the opportunity to compete in his second Olympics and the support from his family, friends and Army WCAP.

“We are legitimate medal contenders, so not having a medal stings,” said Del Duca, who served as the flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies. “But the support has been incredible and being able to give our all and then walk into the stands and hug our families – that’s really special.”

Carrying the flag, having the support of the Secretary of War and Secretary of the Army, and competing for medals with Team USA is a dream come true for Del Duca.

“It’s incredibly unique and truly the honor of a lifetime,” Del Duca said. “It wasn’t something I ever expected growing up. Now it’s real, and I’m so grateful for the support I have. I’ll do this as long as I’m competitive and as long as I’m contributing to the U.S. Army and Team USA.”

Spc. Azaria Hill, serving as the brakewoman with her best friend Kaysha Love, was fifth in her first Games. Fogt added that Hill, whose parents are past Olympians, has unlimited potential.

“Spc. Hill had a very good first Games,” Fogt said. “She’s only been in the sport three years, and one of those years she missed for Army training. She’ll come back strong.”

Hill is looking forward to 2030 and continuing to serve as a Soldier-Athlete.

“It’s an honor to represent America on two fronts – as a Soldier and an athlete – and it’s something I’m really proud of,” Hill said.

Nordic Combined

Sgt. Ben Loomis’ third and final Olympics ended with a seventh-place finish in the team portion with teammate Nicklas Malcinski. In the Beijing Games, Loomis placed sixth as part of a four-man team.

“They’re very different races,” Loomis said. “In the four‑man, everyone skis one 5K loop and tags once. In the two‑person team sprint, each athlete skis five 1.5K loops — so 7.5K total —tagging off each time. It’s a much harder race but exciting.”

Heavy snowfall on Feb. 19 in Predazzo didn’t affect the ski jump on the large hill, Loomis said.

“Snow itself doesn’t matter much — they clear the track, and visibility was fine,” Loomis said. “Wind is what causes issues, and it was a bit windy in all the competitions, but not enough to be unfair. They did a good job sending people in fair conditions.”

Loomis will come off orders in June and remain with the Utah National Guard. He will continue to participate in Total Army Involvement in Recruiting Missions, where he shares his story with high school and college students.

“I try to open the eyes of students to the opportunities that exist in the Army, not just WCAP,” Loomis said. “I enlisted in the Army with the intention to join WCAP, but I’m staying in because of everything the Army offers.”

Pairs Figure Skating

It was a first Games to remember for Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe. Secretary Driscoll presided over Howe’s promotion ceremony Feb. 7, and Howe partnered with Emily Chan to finish seventh in pairs.

The promotion ceremony was a surprise to Howe.

“It was incredibly special,” Howe said. “My command team (Cpt. Amanda Nash, WCAP commander, and WCAP First Sgt. Quentin McCoy) kept it a complete surprise, and I had no expectation of anything like that. To show up, meet other Army Soldier-Athletes, and then have the Secretary of the Army preside over my promotion was a huge honor. I’m very grateful to them for making that happen.”

Howe and Chan secured their first Olympic berths despite placing eighth in the short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Howe said they needed a miracle to qualify for the 2026 Games.

Prayers were answered in the form of a third-place finish in the free skate program.

“Nationals is stressful because you’re trying to make the Olympic team,” Howe said. “We didn’t have the best short program there, which helped us let go of expectations and focus on doing our best in the long. Somehow, we ended up on the Olympic team, and then it becomes, ‘OK… now what?’ ”

What happened was Howe and Chan having the highest American finish in pairs. Danny O’Shea and Ellie Kam, the pair who bested Howe and Chan in the U.S. Nationals, finished ninth.

“We had bumps in the road getting here, but after everything we accomplished, it really paves the path for the next four years,” Howe said. “We know it won’t be easy — nothing at this level is—but having this experience and a strong Olympic outing gives both me and my partner more confidence moving forward.”