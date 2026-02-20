Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics

Spc. Azaria Hill chats with pilot Kayla Love during Heat 2 of the two-woman bobsled race Feb. 20 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Love and Hill were fifth after two heats.
|02.20.2026
|02.21.2026 10:03
|Location:
|CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT
|Hometown:
|SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, US
