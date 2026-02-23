(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe competes in pairs figure skating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe competes in pairs figure skating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    MILAN, ITALY

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe tosses his partner, Emily Chan, in the air during the pairs figure skating competition Feb. 15 at the Milan Ice Skating Arena. Howe and Chan finished seventh, the highest finish for the U.S.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 13:28
    Photo ID: 9538416
    VIRIN: 260215-A-QZ176-1001
    Resolution: 2475x3712
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: MILAN, IT
    Hometown: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe competes in pairs figure skating in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan
    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visits U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes in Milan
    Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin competes in the women's biathlon 10K pursuit
    Pvt. 1st Class Spencer Howe competes in pairs figure skating in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    IMCOM
    Milan2026

