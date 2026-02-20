Sgt. Ben Loomis competes in the Nordic Biathlon in Predazzo, Italy

Sgt. Ben Loomis, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, competes in the ski jump portion of the Nordic Combined, which also includes cross country skiiing, in Predazzo, Italy, on Feb. 19. Loomis and teammate Niklas Malacinski finished seventh overall.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 09:32
|Photo ID:
|9530546
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-QZ176-1001
|Resolution:
|3827x2551
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|PREDAZZO, IT
|Hometown:
|PARK CITY, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
