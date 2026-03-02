U.S., Thai and partner forces Strengthen joint planning during a command post exercise

Photo By Sgt. Sar Paw | A U.S. Soldier engages in conversation with Royal Thai Armed Force members during the command post exercise (CPX) portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, March 4, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Sar Paw | A U.S. Soldier engages in conversation with Royal Thai Armed Force members during the...... read more read more

U-TAPAO ROYAL THAI NAVY AIRFIELD, Thailand — Military leaders from the United States, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and other partner nations came together for a command post exercise (CPX) during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, strengthening joint planning and coordination across the Indo-Pacific at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield, Rayong Province, Thailand, March 4, 2026.

The CPX brought together brought operational planners and senior leaders in a simulated command environment to analyze evolving scenarios, coordinate responses, and synchronize decision-making among multinational partners. The exercise allows commanders and planners to rehearse the processes used during real-world operations.

Royal Thai Armed Forces leaders said the exercise provides an opportunity to strengthen coordination between allied and partner nations while demonstrating Thailand’s ability to lead complex multinational planning efforts across all domains.

“Everything depends on the coordination of collaborating our systems together at the same time to maximize our capabilities at the same time in the same space.” said Col. Krishnapong Kirdtongkum of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters C3 Lead.

Scenario updates came from the “white cell,” a control group that manages simulated exercise environment and presents evolving operational challenges that require participants to reassess information and adjust plans in real time. Leaders reviewed developments through command update briefs, coordinating decisions and maintain situational awareness across multination planning environment.

U.S. leaders said working through these scenarios alongside partner nations strengthens both operational coordination and professional relationships.

“The CPX is a part of the shared partnership. You’re working through long hours and challenging scenarios both in and through high-intensity conflict scenarios as well as humanitarian and disaster refuge problems where you have to generate solutions,” said Col. Jeramy Hopkins, deputy chief of staff, Combined Task Force.

“But these types of CPXs also build friendships, connections, and relationships. It's not only the times that we are here, but it is also after we’re done with each day being able to spend time with our multinational counterparts to get to know who they are and get to know their cultures, customs, and get to know them as people,” said Hopkins.

The CPX highlighted how allied and partner nations integrate planning processes to support regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Working together in a shared planning environment strengthens coordination, builds trust, and ensures participating forces remain prepared to respond effectively to real-world events.

Cobra Gold 2026 reflects the long-standing partnership between the United States, Thailand, and regional allies and partners, providing a venue for leaders to refine how they plan, communicate and, respond together in support of stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“It’s an exercise that’s been going on for 45 years and has continued to evolve with strong support from all the partner nations,” said Hopkins.

“Great culture, great people, and you’re getting the chance to put your skills to the test and to hone them and get them better with people that are phenomenal. So, if you’re given the opportunity to jump at it, you won't regret it and you’ll carry it with you for the rest of your life,” said Hopkins.