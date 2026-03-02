U.S., Thai, and Partner Forces Strengthen Coordination in Command Post Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S., Thai, and partner forces conduct command and control operations in the white cell during the command post exercise (CPX) portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse, Thailand, on March 4, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw)