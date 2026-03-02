(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Thai, and Partner Forces Strengthen Coordination in Command Post Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Thai, and Partner Forces Strengthen Coordination in Command Post Exercise

    THAILAND

    08.07.2000

    Photo by Sgt. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Col. Jeramy Hopkins, Combined Task Force Chief of Staff for the United States, and Col. Krishnapong Kirdtongkum of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Multinational Forces Headquarters C3 Lead, shake hands during the command post exercise (CPX) portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse on March 4, 2026. Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2000
    Date Posted: 03.04.2026 04:58
    Photo ID: 9548052
    VIRIN: 000807-A-GV482-1006
    Resolution: 2626x1477
    Size: 454.35 KB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Thai, and Partner Forces Strengthen Coordination in Command Post Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    CPX
    Partner Forces
    INDOPACOM
    Interopeerability

