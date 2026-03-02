U.S., Thai, and Partner Forces Strengthen Coordination in Command Post Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Jeramy Hopkins, Combined Task Force Chief of Staff for the United States, engages in conversation with Col. Krishnapong Kirdtongkum of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, Multinational Forces Headquarters C3 Lead, during the command post exercise (CPX) portion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Camp Red Horse on March 4, 2026.Exercise Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the United States and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations to conduct military operations and humanitarian training, strengthening regional partnerships and demonstrating the U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sar Paw)